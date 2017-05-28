North Carolina blows past Miami 12-4 in ACC semifinal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Ashton McGee and Logan Warmoth each knocked in three runs, and North Carolina reached double digits for the second consecutive game in rallying past Miami 12-4 on Saturday night in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

McGee's solo homer to right center brought the second-seeded Tar Heels (47-11) within 3-2 before a 99-minute delay because of lightning and rain. After play resumed, Kyle Datres scored on Tyler Lynn's sacrifice fly and Cody Roberts later followed with an RBI grounder for the go-ahead run.

North Carolina added eight runs in its final three at-bats, with Warmoth hitting a two-run triple before McGee's RBI double in a four-run seventh inning. Datres had two RBIs for the Tar Heels, who will face eighth-seeded Florida State in Sunday's championship. They also beat North Carolina State 12-4 on Friday.

Reliever Rodney Hutchison (7-4) held the Hurricanes (31-27) to two hits and struck out two in three innings for the victory.

