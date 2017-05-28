Federal officials in Alaska probe 2 plane crashes; 4 dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Federal investigators say 2 planes crashed more than 600 miles apart in Alaska almost simultaneously Saturday, killing a total of four people.
KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qv2hEF ) the National Transportation Safety Board said two died and a third person was injured when their Piper PA-30 went down nine miles southwest of Haines at around 11 a.m. The injured person was flown by helicopter to Juneau for medical treatment.
Authorities said witnesses reported seeing the twin-engine plane crash shortly after takeoff.
Meanwhile, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2s9nHs9 ) two people died when a single-engine Arctic Aircraft S-1B2 crashed east of Fairbanks, also at about 11 a.m.
Alaska State Troopers reported late Saturday that both the pilot and passenger died in the crash.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majorsMore >>
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majorsMore >>
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priorityMore >>
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priorityMore >>
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative processMore >>
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative processMore >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>