Latest Kentucky sports

OBIT-BUNNING

Ex-Senate staffer: Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. He was 85.

Bunning's death Friday was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate. Deuser said Bunning's family notified him about the ex-pitcher's death.

Bunning won 224 games in a 17-year major-league career and pitched the first perfect game in modern National League history.

He became the first pitcher after 1900 to throw no-hitters in both the American and National Leagues.

He belonged to a rare group of major league pitchers to throw a perfect game in the modern era.

A Kentucky Republican, he was the only member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to serve in Congress. He served in both the House and Senate.

REDS-PHILLIES

Joseph's hit sends Phillies past Reds 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Tommy Joseph hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Cesar Hernandez and Michael Saunders also connected for the Phillies, who won for just the third time in the last 13 games.

Hector Neris (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, capping another impressive performance by Philadelphia's bullpen. Edubray Ramos, Pat Neshek, Joaquin Benoit and Neris combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Jerad Eickhoff, stretching the bullpen's scoreless streak to 19 2/3 innings.

SANTA ANITA GOLD CUP

Lady Eli ends skid with win in Grade 1 Gamely at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Lady Eli won the $300,000 Gamely Stakes for fillies and mares by a half-length at Santa Anita, ending a two-race skid as the heavy 3-5 favorite.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Lady Eli ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:45.29 on Saturday.

Goodyearforroses was second, followed by Avenge, Mokat and Pretty Girl.

Lady Eli paid $3.20, $2.20 and $2.10. All but $18,388 of the total show pool of $315,505 was wagered on her in the Grade 1 race.

The 5-year-old dark brown mare has eight wins in 11 career starts and has never finished worse than second for New York-based trainer Chad Brown, who won the Preakness with Cloud Computing last weekend.

Lady Eli was coming off two close losses: by a nose in the Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland in April and by a head in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf last November.

ACC-DUKE-FLORIDA STATE

Florida State beats Duke 5-1, advances to ACC title game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Dylan Busby homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Florida State beat Duke 5-1 on Saturday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Busby hit a two-run homer in the third inning and added a RBI double an inning later to help the eighth-seeded Seminoles (38-20) reach their third straight ACC title game.

Cole Sands (6-3) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings.

Adam Laskey (4-5) allowed four runs for the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (30-28). They were denied their first ACC championship game berth. Duke scored its run in the ninth on Jack Labosky's single.

Jackson Lueck tripled in Florida State's first run in the first, then scored on Quincy Nieporte's groundout.

STANLEY CUP-PREDATORS GM

Nashville GM has chance at Stanley Cup after 35 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - David Poile thought he could squeeze in a quick day off after the exhilarating run by the Nashville Predators to their first Stanley Cup Final.

Wrong.

At least 200 texts and emails congratulating him on the Western Conference title greeted him. Then Predators' only general manager had to deal with logistics, tickets, hotel rooms and talk with league officials to prepare them for the Stanley Cup Final starting Monday night in Pittsburgh.

It's Poile's first Stanley Cup Final after 15 years as general manager of the Washington Capitals and nearly 20 years of building the Predators from scratch as an expansion franchise.

No general manager has been with his current team longer than Poile, whose father, Bud, won the Stanley Cup playing for Toronto in 1947 and is in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Next season, Poile will pass Jack Adams and Glen Sather as the NHL's longest serving general manager.

