The Latest: Bourdais returns to Indianapolis 500 on crutches

By The Associated Press

The Latest on motorsport's busiest day (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Sebastian Bourdais is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and, as promised, he's using crutches.

The Frenchman was involved in a terrifying wreck on qualifying weekend that left him with a fractured pelvis, hip and ribs. He had surgery hours after the accident, was released from Methodist Hospital on Wednesday and is already going through hours of daily rehabilitation .

"I'm feeling great to be here and out of the hospital atmosphere," said Bourdais, who told The Associated Press on Saturday that he refused to show up in a wheel chair.

Bourdais still can't put any weight on his right leg for five weeks, but he is targeting he season-ending race at Sonoma to get back in his car. James Davison will start in his place for Dale Coyne Racing on Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence has also arrived. He was flown into the track by helicopter and landed in the second turn.

The former Indiana governor is attending his 31st Indianapolis 500 with his family. He is not participating in any of the pre-race festivities including the red carpet celebrity walk.

- Dave Skretta and Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis

___

10 a.m.

The red carpet is in full swing beneath the famed Pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and as usual, it's an eclectic bunch from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Professional wrestler Ric Flair dutifully went "Wooooo!" for the crowd. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith stopped by to chat. "The Walking Dead" actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will drive the pace car for the Indy 500, was a popular selfie choice along with his wife, "One Tree Hill" star Hilarie Burton.

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha signed autographs a few hours before she was due to sing the national anthem. Jake Gyllenhall was also hanging around to promote his upcoming movie about the Boston Marathon bombing, accompanied by Jeff Bauman, who authored the best-selling book that inspired the film.

Gyllenhall and Bauman were sharing honorary starter duties.

- Dave Skretta reporting from Indianapolis

___

3:47 p.m.

Sebastian Vettel beat his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen to win the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and comfortably extend his lead at the top of the standings.

It was the four-time F1 champion's third win of the season and 45th of his career, as well as Ferrari's first at Monaco since Michael Schumacher in 2001. Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo finished third ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Title rival Lewis Hamilton clawed his Mercedes through the field to finish a commendable seventh from 13th on the grid.

Raikkonen started from pole position for the first time in nine years, with Vettel joining him on the front row. Both made a clean start, with Vettel holding off Bottas heading into the first corner.

After Raikkonen and Bottas had both come in for a tire change a few laps earlier, Vettel timed his change to perfection 39 laps into the 78-lap race. When he came back out, he was in front of Raikkonen.

- Jerome Pugmire in Monaco

___

3:15 p.m.

With 20 laps to go at the Monaco Grand Prix, Ferrari will be getting the champagne ready.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel is ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen, meaning a 1-2 finish is possible. And title rival Mercedes may not get on the podium at all.

Valtteri Bottas was still stuck in fourth behind Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo. Further back, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes was in seventh place but being held up by the Toro Rosso of Carlos Sainz Jr. - the son of the former world rally champion from Spain.

- Jerome Pugmire in Monaco

___

3 p.m.

There has been a flurry of activity in the pit lane halfway through the Monaco Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas came in first to change the tires on his Mercedes, quickly followed by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen. That left Sebastian Vettel in the lead from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, but Vettel also needed a new set of tires.

He timed his stop perfectly on lap 39 - exactly halfway - and came back out ahead of Raikkonen and into the race lead.

Ricciardo jumped ahead of Bottas, but Ricciardo's Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen felt far from happy to be back in fifth and used an expletive over race radio.

French driver Esteban Ocon also blasted his team over radio after having to come in for a puncture repair on his Force India car.

- Jerome Pugmire in Monaco

___

2:40 p.m.

Lewis Hamilton is making his way through the field and into the points at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The three-time F1 champion started back from 13th place on the grid after a surprisingly bad performance from his Mercedes in Saturday's qualifying.

But the British driver has picked up three places and is up to 10th place after 30 laps of the 78-lap race.

Up ahead, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was closing in on second-placed Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari. Kimi Raikkonen still leads as he chases his first win since the season-opening Australian GP in 2013.

- Jerome Pugmire in Monaco

___

2:05 p.m.

British driver Jenson Button got a surprise message on the radio just as he was preparing to start the Monaco Grand Prix.

It was from Fernando Alonso, who skipped this year's Formula One race to run in the Indianapolis 500.

Button came out of retirement for this race to fill in for Alonso. The exchange went like this.

Alonso: "I am sure you don't want to hear my voice before you start but I just want to say good luck and I will be watching you here."

"Thanks mate!" Button replied. "I am going to pee in your seat!"

Said Alonso: "Please don't do that!"

Monaco's tight 3.4-kilometer (2.1-mile) course is the hardest in F1 to pass competitors.

- Jerome Pugmire in Monaco

___

1:50 p.m.

It's a meeting of high-profile celebrities on the grid under sun-kissed skies at the Monaco Grand Prix.

From the world of sport, tennis star Serena Williams and record-breaking ski champion Lindsey Vonn mingled with drivers shortly before the race.

Vonn also had her photo taken with muscular Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who played the role of daredevil F1 driver James Hunt in the 2013 film "Rush."

Film producer George Lucas of Star Wars fame was also spotted along with Canadian model Winnie Harlow.

- Jerome Pugmire in Monaco

___

Noon

One of the busiest days in motorsports has arrived.

The Formula One series kicks things off with the Monaco Grand Prix. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel holds a slender six-point lead on three-time champion Lewis Hamilton. They have two wins each, but Vettel's Ferrari looks much quicker than it did last year while Hamilton's Mercedes is not as dominant. Vettel starts the race on the front row alongside teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

The Indianapolis 500 is next, with a special guest this year. All eyes will be on two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso as the Spaniard makes a one-off debut. He qualified in fifth place for the biggest race on the IndyCar calendar. Will Dixon is on the pole for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

NASCAR wraps things up Sunday night with one of its biggest races of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kevin Harvick is on the pole.

___

