The Latest: No. 1 Kerber loses in 1st round of French Open

The French Open is set to start, and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's return to competition less than six months after being stabbed is the featured match on Day 1.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

2:08 p.m.

Angelique Kerber is the first women's No. 1 seed to lose in the French Open's first round in the Open era.

Kerber lost 6-2, 6-2 to the 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova of Russia.

Makarova broke Kerber's serve twice in the opening set and did so again in the second, racing into a 3-0 lead.

Kerber appeared to get back into the match when she recovered one break but the German immediately dropped her serve again.

There was another rapid exchange of breaks before Makarova sealed the result on her first match point with a forehand down the line after recovering from 40-0 down.

Kerber now has just two wins from her past four tournaments.

1:41 p.m.

One of the hot topics at Roland Garros this year has been the return of Andre Agassi.

The eight-time major champion has been hired by Novak Djokovic as part of his coaching team as the former top-ranked Serb tries to turn around his form.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 French Open champion, told a press conference thatAgassi's return is "great for tennis" because "he's a great champion."

But don't expect Wawrinka to jump for joy if he crosses paths with Agassi in Paris. As a youngster, Wawrinka cheered for Agassi's biggest rival.

"I really was a (Pete) Sampras fan, to tell you the truth," he said.

1:20 p.m.

Top-ranked Angelique Kerber of Germany has lost the first set of her opening match at the French Open.

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia, who is ranked 40th, broke twice early on to go into a 6-2 lead.

No female top-seeded player has ever lost in the opening round at Roland Garros in the Open era, which started in 1968.

1 p.m.

Former U.S. Open runner-up Roberta Vinci could not find a way to end her losing streak at Roland Garros and lost in the first round of the French Open again.

The 31st-seeded Vinci, who ended Serena Williams' hopes of a calendar year Grand Slam by beating her in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 2015, lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to Olympic champion Monica Puig.

It's the fourth consecutive year that Vinci lost her opening match at the clay-court Grand Slam.

12:28 p.m.

Petra Kvitova has made a winning return to tennis as she became the first player to reach the second round of the French Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion struggled to hold back the tears after beating 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States 6-3, 6-2.

Kvitova said: "I think it doesn't really matter how I played but I won."

The match, which was briefly interrupted by rain, lasted 1 hour, 14 minutes before Kvitova sealed it when Boserup hit the ball into the net.

The 27-year-old Kvitova, who is seeded 15th, hit nine aces and broke her opponent's serve three times.

Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

11:59 a.m.

After less than an hour of play at Roland Garros, the first rain drops of the tournament have started to fall at Roland Garros stadium.

It looks like it might only be a brief shower as players have not left the eight courts where matches are being played.

11:10 a.m.

The 2017 French Open is officially under way. So is two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's comeback.

The year's second Grand Slam tournament started on the red clay of Roland Garros under a partly cloudy sky Sunday, with Kvitova getting things going in the main stadium in a first-round match against 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States.

Kvitova had not played in a tournament since she was stabbed during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic in December. She is seeded 15th in Paris.

10:30 a.m.

The year's second Grand Slam tournament begins on the red clay of Roland Garros on Sunday.

The opening match in the main stadium is Kvitova against 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States.

Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

Others in action Sunday include seven-time major champion Venus Williams, top-ranked Angelique Kerber and 15-year-old American wild-card entry Amanda Anisimova against an opponent a decade older.

