VIDEO: Boy thrown from CA water slide

DUBLIN, CA (KRON/CNN) – Opening day at a new water park in Dublin, CA took a drastic turn Saturday when a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a water slide.

Dramatic video captured the moment the boy fell out of the Emerald Plunge water slide at its base during the Wave Water Park’s grand opening.

"The wave took them over the edge of the catch basin. They rode that edge for a little bit, and then they got scraped up on the cement,” said James Rodems, director of Parks and Community Services for the city.

Rodems says the 10-year-old didn’t need an ambulance. He was treated by first aid and walked away with scratches.

The slide will remain closed as the city investigates.

Other parkgoers say they’ll give the slide a try once it reopens because they think the boy may have uncrossed his legs as he rode, which violates the slide’s rules.

"I heard that some kid wasn't listening to the rules, so he didn't close his legs. But a lot of people really wanted to go back on the green slide,” one young parkgoer said.

Rodems says the ordeal put a damper on the first day for the $43 million aquatic park.

"You want everything to go perfect, but it's an aquatics park. Pools are the highest risk functions that we do as a municipality,” he said.

Everyone who rides the Emerald Plunge has to be at least 48 inches tall, but there is no weight requirement. Rodems says the park will be looking into adding a weight requirement.

The ride is being examined by its manufacturer.

