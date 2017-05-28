VIDEO: Boy thrown from CA water slide

No one was hurt, and the couple had fun posing with pictures of the downed balloon.More >>
No one was hurt, and the couple had fun posing with pictures of the downed balloon.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The bee is a traditional symbol of the city, representing a “hive of activity.”More >>
The bee is a traditional symbol of the city, representing a “hive of activity.”More >>
The Navy veteran changed his birth certificate in 1944, so he could fight in the war.More >>
The Navy veteran changed his birth certificate in 1944, so he could fight in the war.More >>
At a sale this Memorial Day a collector can seek to buy a document signed by President Abraham Lincoln and his fellow Union leaders.More >>
At a sale this Memorial Day a collector can seek to buy a document signed by President Abraham Lincoln and his fellow Union leaders.More >>