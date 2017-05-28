Ten-Man United States books place in Round of 16 at U20 WCup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A United States team reduced to ten men sealed top spot in Group E of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Sunday with a 1-1 tie with Saudi Arabia in Daejeon, South Korea.
A Brooks Lennon first-half goal secured the vital point for the U.S. to set up a second-round showdown with New Zealand on June 1.
The Americans took the lead five minutes before the break. Luca de la Torre saw his shot saved but Brooks slotted home the rebound from close range.
Central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was sent off on the stroke of half-time for a second bookable offence.
Saudi Arabia struggled to take advantage of its extra man though U.S. goalkeeper Johnathan Klinsmann saved well from a fierce Abdulrahman Al Yani shot midway through the second half.
Klinsmann could do little about the equalizer that came after 74 minutes. Abdullah Al Amri was left unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box to meet Sami Al Naji's right-sided corner with a powerful header into the far corner.
The Saudis pushed forward in search of victory but were left frustrated. The U.S. took first place in the group with five points, one ahead of Senegal who tied Ecuador 0-0.
Saudi Arabia was third and also progresses to the last 16 ahead of Argentina as the fourth of the four best third-placed finishers that progress along with the top two teams from each of the six groups.
In Group E, France maintained its perfect record with a 2-0 win over New Zealand. Monaco winger Allan Saint-Maximin scored both goals.
France will take on Italy on June 1 for a place in the last eight.
New Zealand stayed in second with Honduras moving into third with a 2-0 win over Vietnam though the Central Americans are eliminated.
The final takes place on June 11 in Suwon.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of...More >>
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of synthetic opioids.More >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majorsMore >>
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majorsMore >>
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priorityMore >>
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priorityMore >>
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative processMore >>
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative processMore >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>