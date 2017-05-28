Hot air balloon crashes after couple get engaged

Christine Peters and Stephen Martin got engaged on a hot air balloon that crashed. (Source: CTV Network via CNN)

EDMONTON, Alberta (CTV Network/CNN) - A woman's dream ride on a hot air balloon turned into a little more than she bargained for.

Christine Peters and her boyfriend, Stephen Martin, took the skies with 10 other people to enjoy the aerial views of the countryside, and Martin used the opportunity to propose.

Peters said yes, and the balloon began its descent.

But the balloon crashing into some trees and catching fire wasn't part of the serene flight they had in mind.

No one was hurt, and the couple had fun posing with pictures of the downed balloon.

"Looking at it now, I'm actually glad we went out because it was kind of like an adventure," Martin said. "And plus seeing how I proposed to her, it makes for an awesome story."

