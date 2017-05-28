Teen dead, 1 charged following boating accident at Stoner Creek

BOURBON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A teenager has died and an adult is facing charge following a boating accident at Stoner Creek.

One man who was in the area tried to rush over when he heard the screams.

"All we heard was two people saying 'help, help, help'," witness Calvin Kanatzer said.

State Fish and Wildlife officials said a party of four took off on a boat from Fryman's Boat Dock late Friday night. They said the boat started going downstream, got too close to the dam, capsized, went over the dam and fell about 15 feet.

"Our first instinct was to go over there. We found one of them and the other one, they said they found him face down in the water, " Kanatzer said.

Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed that two of the four people on the boat escaped. Thomas Lane Minnick, 16, was found face down in the water; he died at the hospital.

Jacob Mason, 35, of Paris was operating the boat at the time according to the officials. He's been charged with wanton endangerment. Mason is Minnick's stepfather according to family members.



Witnesses nearby said they saw the group drinking and that they were not wearing life jackets. Fryman's Boat Dock said they hand out to life jackets everyone on board and that everyone is aware of the nearby dam.

"Every customer we have come in, if they haven't been on the water before, we give them a very detailed description of what the body of water, " Ben Fryman of Fryman's Boat Dock said.

Dozens of people gathered at Bourbon County High School on Saturday night to remember Minnick. He just finished his sophomore year of high school and was a member of the Bourbon County Marching Band.

