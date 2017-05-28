8 dead including Lincoln County deputy in Mississippi shooting

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

The Daily Leader reports the suspect Willie Cory Godbolt, 35, was taken into custody at some point in time after the shooting and may have had a 16-year-old hostage for a time. The teen was unharmed.

The newspaper also reports the deputy killed was responding to a call on Lee Drive. Godbolt, the suspect would not leave the property. The deputy and three others were shot and killed there. The sheriff says two others were shot and killed in a home on Coopertown Road.

Family members tell us a husband and wife were among those killed on East Lincoln Road in Brookhaven.

We spoke to a woman, who identified herself as the mother of the woman killed in Brookhaven. The woman said her son-in-law was also killed by the suspect.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Mississippi News Now is working to confirm more details of this breaking story.

