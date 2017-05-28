Deadly shooting spree is said to have started over domestic violence

One of the crime scenes in Lincoln County after 8 people were shot and killed overnight. (Source: WLBT)

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation with Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and District Attorney are investigating the shooting deaths of eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy, 36-year-old William Durr.

A suspect is in custody and is being treated at a Jackson hospital for a gunshot wound.

The MS Bureau of Investigation says the suspect, 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt, is being charged with one count of capital murder, due to the death of a Lincoln County deputy, and seven counts of first degree murder.

The shooting spree began at approximately 11:30 p.m. with a domestic call from Vincent Mitchell's home on Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto. Four bodies, three women and the deputy, were recovered there.

A domestic argument between Godbolt and his wife regarding their children is why a sheriff's deputy was called to the home.

The deceased deputy has been identified as 36-year-old William Durr. Durr was a two year veteran of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and a four year veteran of the Brookhaven Police Department.

Mitchell said the other three bodies found at his house were those of his wife, her sister and his stepdaughter, sister of Godbolt's wife. Mitchell, Godbolt's stepfather-in-law, Godbolt's wife and their two young children were able to escape the gunfire through a broken window.

"This is just unbelievable," said Mitchell. " A nightmare comes to reality."

Family members of the victims said Godbolt then took a person hostage, forcing them to drive him to the next two crime scenes.

The second crime scene was located at 1658 Coopertown Road in Brookhaven, the bodies of two juvenile males were located there.

A neighbor said around 2:15 a.m., they heard 30 shots. According to that neighbor, the house belonged to Shon and Tiffany Blackwell, cousins of Godbolt.

Shon and Tiffany heard about the shooting and left for Bogue Chitto and their children were still at home. Their 17-year-old son, Jordan and their 11-year-old son Austin were both killed. Jordan had just been offered a football scholarship to Jackson State.

Caleb Blackwell, another brother, was grazed on the ear.

The children were having a sleepover and other children were at the home.

The third crime scene was located at 312 East Lincoln Road, the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered at that location.

Mitchell says his wife's niece and her husband were killed at this location.

Mitchell said the unforeseen turn of events, after that emergency phone call, has changed their family forever.

"They've been involved in domestic violence, back and forth, for several years," said Mitchell. " This is the outcome of domestic violence. We are just going to have to be a strong family and keep praying. All we can do is be here for each other."

Mitchell said that he and his wife, Barbara, who was shot and killed, just celebrated 20 years of marriage on May 17.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant released a statement Sunday morning saying:

I ask all Mississippians to join Deborah and me in praying for those lost in Lincoln County. Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities. Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work. May the peace of the Almighty wash over those hurting after this senseless tragedy.

Attorney General Jim Hood also released a statement saying:

We mourn the loss of last night's tragic deaths in Lincoln County. There are simply no words to convey the sadness and shock from such an event. The death of an officer who was responding to a call for help illustrates the danger law enforcement officers face every day. It is with a heavy heart that we pray for the family and friends of the deputy killed in the line of duty and the seven other victims.

The identities of the other victims are pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is on-going and any persons of interest are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Other agencies involved include the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Bureau of Narcotics, Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Pike, Walthall, Franklin, Copiah, Lawrence, Amite County Sheriff’s Departments, and the Brookhaven Police Department.

