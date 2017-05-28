Governor releases statement after 8 killed in Mississippi shooting

One of the crime scenes in Lincoln County after 8 people were shot and killed overnight. (Source: WLBT)

One of the crime scenes in Brookhaven after 8 people were shot and killed overnight. (Source: WLBT)

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation with Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and District Attorney are investigating the shooting deaths of eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy. A suspect is in custody and is being treated at a Jackson hospital for a gunshot wound.

The MS Bureau of Investigation says the suspect, 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt, is being charged with one count of capital murder, due to the death of a Lincoln County deputy, and seven counts of first degree murder.

The shooting spree began at approximately 11:30 p.m. with a domestic call at 2871 Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto. Four bodies, three females and the deputy, were recovered there.

The second crime scene was located at 1658 Coopertown Road in Brookhaven, the bodies of two juvenile males were located there.

The third crime scene was located at 312 East Lincoln Road, a male and a female were recovered at that location.

The deceased deputy has been identified as 36-year-old William Durr. Durr was a two year veteran of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and a four year veteran of the Brookhaven Police Department.

THE LATEST: Slain Mississippi deputy a dad and a 'great guy'

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant released a statement Sunday morning saying:

I ask all Mississippians to join Deborah and me in praying for those lost in Lincoln County. Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities. Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work. May the peace of the Almighty wash over those hurting after this senseless tragedy.

The identities of the other victims are pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is on-going and any persons of interest are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Other agencies involved include the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Bureau of Narcotics, Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Pike, Walthall, Franklin, Copiah, Lawrence, Amite County sheriff’s departments, and the Brookhaven Police Department.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.