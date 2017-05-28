Lincoln County shooting leaves 8 dead, including sheriff's deputy

One of the crime scenes in Lincoln County after 8 people were shot and killed overnight. (Source: WLBT)

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation with Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and District Attorney are investigating the shooting deaths of eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy, 36-year-old William Durr.

A suspect is in custody and is being treated at a Jackson hospital for a gunshot wound.

"They all were kind people," said Shirley McGowan, the accused killer's aunt through marriage. "Just like, if something happened, they always were there. You would always see them and know they were there when you needed them. So it's just hard to know he would take their lives."

The MS Bureau of Investigation says the suspect, 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt, is being charged with one count of capital murder, due to the death of a Lincoln County deputy, and seven counts of first degree murder.

The shooting spree began at approximately 11:30 p.m. with a domestic call from Vincent Mitchell's home on Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto. Four bodies, three women and the deputy, were recovered there.

"I honestly believe he came to kill everybody in the house, said Vincent Mitchell. "I honestly believe that."

A domestic argument between Godbolt and his wife regarding their children is why a sheriff's deputy was called to the home.

"When he shot the deputy he started shooting, everybody just heard it's scattering," noted Mitchell. "Get out the way because nobody is going to try to just stay in there to get shot. He just started shooting."

Vincent Mitchell, Godbolt's wife, and their children were able to get out of the house alive. Family says the wife and children escaped through a window on the side of the house.

The deceased deputy has been identified as 36-year-old William Durr. Durr was a two year veteran of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and a four year veteran of the Brookhaven Police Department.

"He was a great officer," said Sheriff Steve Rushing. "[He] loved his job and loved his family. There wasn't a whole lot he wouldn't do for somebody."

Sheriff Rushing says Durr leaves behind a wife and ten year old son.

Mitchell said the other three bodies found at his house were those of his wife, her sister and his stepdaughter, sister of Godbolt's wife. Mitchell, Godbolt's stepfather-in-law, Godbolt's wife and their two young children were able to escape the gunfire through a broken window.

"This is just unbelievable," said Mitchell. " A nightmare comes to reality."

Family members of the victims said Godbolt then took a person hostage, forcing them to drive him to the next two crime scenes.

The second crime scene was located at 1658 Coopertown Road in Brookhaven, the bodies of two juvenile males were located there.

A neighbor said around 2:15 a.m., they heard 30 shots. According to that neighbor, the house belonged to Shon and Tiffany Blackwell, cousins of Godbolt.

He told us the two juveniles who were killed were 11 and 17-years-old.

He said their parents were out of the house - they'd heard about the first shooting and went to check on their relatives.

The third crime scene was located at 312 East Lincoln Road, the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered at that location.

Mitchell says his wife's niece and her husband were killed at this location.

Mitchell said the unforeseen turn of events, after that emergency phone call, has changed their family forever.

"They've been involved in domestic violence, back and forth, for several years," said Mitchell. " This is the outcome of domestic violence. We are just going to have to be a strong family and keep praying. All we can do is be here for each other."

Mitchell said that he and his wife, Barbara, who was shot and killed, just celebrated 20 years of marriage on May 17.

Odree May III's sister and her husband were the ones killed.

"My sister was a beautiful female," said May III. "Ain't never did nothing, always helped everybody out. Always. I ain't never heard nobody say anything bad about her."

May III says he'll never be able to forgive the accused killer: "He's always going to be part of my family. He's got the same blood. But he never in his life can say nothing to me no more"

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant released a statement Sunday morning saying:

I ask all Mississippians to join Deborah and me in praying for those lost in Lincoln County. Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities. Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work. May the peace of the Almighty wash over those hurting after this senseless tragedy.

Attorney General Jim Hood also released a statement saying:

We mourn the loss of last night's tragic deaths in Lincoln County. There are simply no words to convey the sadness and shock from such an event. The death of an officer who was responding to a call for help illustrates the danger law enforcement officers face every day. It is with a heavy heart that we pray for the family and friends of the deputy killed in the line of duty and the seven other victims.

The identities of the other victims are pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is on-going and any persons of interest are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Other agencies involved include the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Bureau of Narcotics, Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Pike, Walthall, Franklin, Copiah, Lawrence, Amite County Sheriff’s Departments, and the Brookhaven Police Department.

