Boil water advisory for Campbellsville

City officials said they're doing everything they can to locate and repair the problem. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) A boil water advisory has been issued by the Campbellsville Water further notice for all Campbellsville Water customers.

Campbellsville's Mayor confirmed that the Campbellsville Water System has a break in the line and which caused a major leak. The water line break has drained the water tanks and the system.

City officials said they're doing everything they can to locate and repair the problem.?

Even though the water break has not been repaired yet, Taylor County Emergency Management recommends that any tap water used for human consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes.

