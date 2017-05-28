Noren shoots 10-under 62, wins BMW PGA Championship

By STEVE DOUGLASAP Sports Writer

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) - Swedish golfer Alex Noren rediscovered his sensational form of 2016 in shooting a 10-under 62 to win the BMW PGA Championship by two strokes at Wentworth on Sunday.

Starting the day seven shots off the lead, the 13th-ranked Noren made six birdies before rolling in an eagle putt from 6 feet on No. 18 to complete what he described as "probably the best round of my life."

It set the clubhouse target of 11-under 277 and Noren had to wait more than two hours to see if his lead would hold in the European Tour's signature event.

No one got within a shot of him, with Henrik Stenson, Branden Grace, Shane Lowry and Hideto Tanihara among the chasers falling away as rain arrived on the late afternoon.

Francesco Molinari was second after a 68, with Stenson (68), Tanihara (68) and Nicolas Colsaerts (65) a shot further back.

It was Noren's ninth win on the European Tour, four of which came in a 10-event stretch from July to November last year that lifted him into the world's top 10 for the first time.

Noren said he was shaking so much ahead of his putt on No. 18, which was set up by a 5-iron from 204 yards, that he couldn't line up the ball properly. Still, he curled it into the cup to equal the lowest round of his professional career, matching the 10-under 62 at the Portugal Masters in 2009.

"My putting was the best it's ever been," said Noren, who won a first prize of 894,000 pounds ($1.14 million).

Noren's playing partner, Peter Uihlein, tweeted: "That was the best round of golf I've ever seen. So glad I got to witness it first hand."

The 34-year-old Noren has had just two top-10 finishes since the last of his 2016 wins, at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November. He has played more events on the PGA Tour this year and struggled with the firmness of the greens, but a fifth-place finish at the Dell Technologies Match Play in March restored some confidence before a 10th place at The Players Championship two weeks ago.

His round of 62 established a new course record on the revamped West Course, which underwent a renovation program immediately after last year's event. Thomas Bjorn also shot a 62 in 2014.

Andrew Dodt of Australia took a one-stroke lead into the final round, but bogeyed No. 1 and shot 73 to finish four strokes behind Noren.

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.