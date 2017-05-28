New opiate treatment center in New Albany off to slow start

There is a new opiate treatment center in New Albany. Dozens of people have signed up for treatment in the past two months, but a therapist with the center says they have room for many more. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - There is a new opiate treatment center in New Albany. Dozens of people have signed up for treatment in the past two months, but a therapist with the center says they have room for many more.

Like many other communities in the country, Southern Indiana has an opiate-use problem. Groups, is a medication assisted therapy program recently opened on State Street to help combat this problem.

27 people have found Groups, but therapist Allison Puckett says she expected more.

"I don't know if it's our location," Puckett said. "We don't have an external marquee that says we are Groups."

The office in New Albany opened in late March, and is located across the street from Baptist Health Floyd.

Groups is a national treatment center, and opened in New Albany based on need and its central location to Floyd, Washington, Scott, Clark and Harrison counties.

"Those counties are very rural and don't have a lot of options for obtaining this medication for treatment," Puckett said.

Once a patient signs up, they start therapy sessions and are prescribed Suboxone to wean them off opiates.

"Some of those people are people who have had injuries, others have explored illicit drugs," Puckett said.

Puckett says 85% of patients who go through the medical regimen and therapy sessions are opiate free after six months.

The program cost $65 a week and is designed to last 18 to 24 months.

Groups may have a slow start in Southern Indiana, but Puckett says the door to recovery is always open.

“I just hope they don't wait too long, because this epidemic can take your life,” Puckett said.

Click here for more information on how to sign up for the treatment program. Groups offers referral discounts for patience as well.

