Crews respond to injury accident downtown, seven transported to hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several people are being transported from an injury accident at 2nd and Breckenridge Streets.

The call came in after 2:30 p.m., and a total of seven people were transported to the hospital, Metrosafe confirms.

No more information is known at the time on the events surrounding the accident.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

