Angels star Mike Trout jams left hand, leaves game at Miami

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). A fan holds up a sign for Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout during an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout strikes out swinging during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) - Mike Trout has left the Los Angeles Angels' game at Miami after jamming his left hand while stealing second base.

Trout yelled in pain as he rose after sliding headfirst in the fifth inning Sunday. He was examined by a trainer, stayed in the game and took the field in the bottom of the inning, but was replaced in the sixth.

There was no immediate announcement regarding the injury.

Trout, the reigning American League MVP, was 0 for 2 when he left the game. He finished 2 for 9 in the series to drop his average to .337.

He hit his 16th homer Saturday to take the major league lead.

