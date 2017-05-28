Angels star Mike Trout jams left hand, leaves game at Miami
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout strikes out swinging during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). A fan holds up a sign for Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout during an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami.
MIAMI (AP) - Mike Trout has left the Los Angeles Angels' game at Miami after jamming his left hand while stealing second base.
Trout yelled in pain as he rose after sliding headfirst in the fifth inning Sunday. He was examined by a trainer, stayed in the game and took the field in the bottom of the inning, but was replaced in the sixth.
There was no immediate announcement regarding the injury.
Trout, the reigning American League MVP, was 0 for 2 when he left the game. He finished 2 for 9 in the series to drop his average to .337.
He hit his 16th homer Saturday to take the major league lead.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sunday, May 28 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:29:29 GMT
Sunday, May 28 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:29:29 GMT
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
Sunday, May 28 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:29:19 GMT
Sunday, May 28 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:29:19 GMT
An Illinois man accuses Dennis Hastert in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting him when he was a fourth-grader, at least the fifth such allegation against the former House speaker who will soon be released from...More >>
An Illinois man accuses Dennis Hastert in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting him when he was a fourth-grader, at least the fifth such allegation against the former House speaker who will soon be released from prison in a hush-money case.More >>
Sunday, May 28 2017 8:27 AM EDT2017-05-28 12:27:03 GMT
Sunday, May 28 2017 8:27 AM EDT2017-05-28 12:27:03 GMT
Dallas Keuchel had another solid start in his return from the disabled list, and George Springer hit a two-run homer to help the Houston Astros to a 5-2 over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.More >>
Dallas Keuchel had another solid start in his return from the disabled list, and George Springer hit a two-run homer to help the Houston Astros to a 5-2 over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.More >>
Saturday, May 27 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-05-27 13:18:07 GMT
Saturday, May 27 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-05-27 13:18:07 GMT
The Chicago Cubs kept it classy on their way to open a road trip in Los Angeles, with the World Series champions dressing as characters from the Will Ferrell comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.''.More >>
The Chicago Cubs kept it classy on their way to open a road trip in Los Angeles, with the World Series champions dressing as characters from the Will Ferrell comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.''.More >>