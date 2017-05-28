Iowa routs Wildcats 13-4 for first Big 10 Tournament title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Drake Robison held Northwestern to one run in seven innings, Jake Adams homered twice, and Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament for the first time with a 13-4 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (38-20) earned the Big Ten's automatic NCAA bid and will make their second appearance in the national tournament in three years.

Robison (4-2), a senior used mostly as a reliever, limited seventh-seeded Northwestern to four hits and struck out six in the longest outing of his career.

Adams homered in the seventh and eighth innings to increase his total to 27, tied with Morehead State's Niko Hulsizer for the national lead.

Freshman Matt Gannon (0-4) didn't make it out of the first inning as Iowa took a 5-0 lead. Northwestern (27-30) won eight of its last 10 and finished with 12 more wins than a year ago.

