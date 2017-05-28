Castroneves runs near-perfect race, ends 2nd again at Indy

By MICHAEL MAROTAP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Helio Castroneves knew he needed a perfect race to win the Indianapolis 500 from the No. 19 starting spot.

He almost did it - again.

After barely avoiding two crashes, he failed to make the go-ahead pass on the second-to-last lap of Sunday's race and the three-time Indianapolis 500 champion wound up settling for his third runner-up finish. The Brazilian also finished second in 2003 and 2014.

Castroneves was 0.2011 seconds behind Japan's Takuma Sato, and it came on his eighth attempt to get a record-tying fourth 500 win.

Still, it was the brightest moment on the 500 schedule for the usually strong Team Penske. The five-driver pack struggled over the previous two weeks in practice and qualifying.

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.