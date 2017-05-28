People from across the U.S. attend Nicky Hayden's visitation

Nickey Hayden's visitation was on Sunday (WFIE)

It was a somber day as people from across Kentucky and the U.S. came to remember the Kentucky Kid.

Nickey Hayden's visitation was on Sunday.

Hayden passed away after a bicycle accident in Italy. Hayden was 35-years-old.

His visitation runs until 8 p.m. at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home in Owensboro.

People from all over came to show their respects.

Hayden's funeral is tomorrow at noon at the St. Stephen Cathedral on Locus Street.

