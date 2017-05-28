Storm damage knocks tree onto house in Madisonville

It was a close call for Amanda Witmer and her family. She said they just missed getting hit by a tree that fell on her house on Eastview Drive. Had it fallen seconds earlier, she says her and her daughter would have been under the wreckage in the living room.

"I said we need to get away from the windows, and we need to get in the bathroom," she said.

It was then that she said the tree collapsed onto her roof with debris landing where she was just seconds ago.

"I watched it, and my daughter did too," she said.

After that, they ran to their neighbor's house. Her power is out, water spills onto the kitchen floor from upstairs, but she said none of that damage matters right now.

"The house can be replaced, and the furniture can be replaced, but we can't, so we're lucky that we're alive," she said.

Witmer said they are insured, but can't live in their house until it is fixed. For now, Witmer and her daughter plan to live with relatives.

Storm reports showed wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour. We have not heard of any injuries from the storm in the Tri-State.

