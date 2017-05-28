Government: Judge postpones trial of Chinese billionaire

NEW YORK (AP) - Prosecutors say the trial of a Chinese billionaire charged in a United Nations bribery case will not begin Tuesday after all.

Prosecutors said Sunday that Manhattan federal Judge Vernon Broderick agreed to their request for a 30-day delay of the trial of Ng Lap Seng.

Ng has been living in a luxury Manhattan apartment under 24-hour guard for the majority of time since his September 2015 arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he contributed a portion of over $1 million in bribes that reached a former U.N. General Assembly president.

Prosecutors say he hoped the bribes would speed construction of a U.N. conference center in Macau that Ng hoped would be the biggest in the world.

