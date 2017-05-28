JCC pool open for Summer

Those with some time off for Memorial Day weekend could cool down today at the Jewish Community Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The group opened up its pool today, and hosted a free family festival to kick off the summer.

JCC has been around for 127 years, and says when it comes to their summer programming it's always been about family.

"I actually grew up here at this JCC," Sarah Wagner of JCC said. "Everyday walking, especialy during the summer, seeing our camp counselors with kids out on the ground or at the pool, it just reminds me of how lucky we've been for so many generations to be able to offer quality, wonderful programming."

Everyone is welcome at the JCC, whether its for the summer or all year.

