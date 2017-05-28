UofL to Host Regional For Fifth Straight Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the fifth consecutive season and the seventh time in nine years, the opening weekend of college baseball’s postseason will be played at Jim Patterson Stadium as the University of Louisville was chosen Sunday by the NCAA Division I Selection Committee as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2017 NCAA Baseball Championship.

Along with the 2017 NCAA Regional, which is scheduled to begin Friday, the Cardinals also hosted the regional round of the NCAA Championship in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 while also hosting NCAA Super Regional series in 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Louisville is one of just three schools to host an NCAA Regional in each of the last five years joining Florida State and LSU. Overall, the Cardinals are making their 10th NCAA postseason appearance in the last 11 seasons and the program's 11th NCAA appearance overall.

The field of 64 teams and regional pairings for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, including the three teams that will join the Cardinals at the Louisville Regional on June 2-5, will be announced live on ESPN2 on Monday at noon ET. Game times for the Louisville Regional will be announced on Monday afternoon after the matchups have been released by the NCAA.

All-session tickets for the 2017 NCAA Regional in Louisville can be purchased online at GoCards.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase by phone (502-GO-CARDS) or in person through the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium starting Tuesday at 9 a.m., ET. All-session tickets for the four-team, double-elimination regional are $70 for reserved chairback seats and $45 for college students (with ID).

Fans are encouraged to purchase and pick up tickets in advance or print their tickets at home to avoid long will call lines on game day. Tickets can be picked up at the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office, located at Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. No tickets will be mailed. Single session tickets, including reserved chairback and general admission berm seating, will go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m., ET online at GoCards.com or at the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium Ticket Office. Tickets will also be available at Jim Patterson Stadium starting on Friday, June 2 at noon ET.

Since opening the gates at Jim Patterson Stadium in 2005, the Cardinals have won more than 77 percent of their games in the ballpark posting a 341-97 record (.778 winning percentage), including a 28-4 mark this season at the corner of Third and Central. Louisville is 22-8 all-time in regional and super regional games at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Louisville baseball team will enter the 2017 NCAA Championship with a 47-10 record overall. The Cardinals won their third straight ACC Atlantic Division title after compiling a 23-6 conference record before going 1-1 in this week’s ACC Championship at Louisville Slugger Field. Louisville also equaled the school record for regular season wins with 46 matching the total achieved in 2010, 2013 and 2016.

2017 NCAA REGIONAL - LOUISVILLE, KY. - TICKET INFORMATION

All-Session Tickets

• On sale now by ordering online at GoCards.com

• Available in-person or by phone starting Tuesday 9 a.m. ET

• Reserved Chairback: $70

• College Student (with ID): $45

Single-Session Tickets

• On sale starting Thursday 9 a.m. ET

• Available online at GoCards.com or in-person (no phone orders) at Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

• Tickets will be available at Jim Patterson Stadium starting Friday at noon ET

• Reserved Chairback: $15

• Berm/General Admission: $10

• College Student (with ID): $5

2017 NCAA BASEBALL REGIONAL HOST SITES

• Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-17)

• Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (47-12)

• Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (39-19)

• Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (49-4)

• Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (42-17)

• Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (42-16)

• Gainesville, Florida – Florida (42-16)

• Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (48-14)

• Houston, Texas – Houston (40-19)

• Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (39-20)

• Long Beach, California – Long Beach State (37-17-1)

• Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (47-10)

• Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (43-15)

• Stanford, California – Stanford (40-14)

• Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (39-20)

• Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Wake Forest (39-18)

