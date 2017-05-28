UofL, UK to host NCAA baseball Regionals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL and UK will both host NCAA Regionals this week.

The announcements were made Sunday night, that the in-state rivals would be two of the 16 regional host sites for the first weekend of NCAA postseason play.

2017 will be Louisville's fifth-straight season hosting a regional, and its seventh time in nine years. The Cardinals are one of only three schools to host an NCAA Regional each of the last five years, joining them are Florida State and LSU.

This is Kentucky's first time hosting a Regional since 2006, and only the second time in program history.

Tickets for the Kentucky Regional go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at UKatheltics.com/NCAATickets, in person at the Joe Craft Center ticket office or by calling 800-928-2287. All session tickets start at $55, single session tickets start at $10.

Louisville Regional tickets are on sale now at GoCards.com, in person at the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium ticket office or at 502-GO-CARDS. All session tickets start at $45 for students, and single-session tickets are $5 for students, $10 for general admission, and $15 for reserved chairback seats.

The full list of 64 teams in the NCAA Postseason and their regional pairings will be announced live Monday at noon on ESPN2.

