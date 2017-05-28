Utica Baptist Church hosts Memorial Day weekend remembrance event

Every year, Utica Baptist Church members and residents in the community gather the Sunday before Memorial Day to pay their respects to those who have served. It's a more than 15-year long tradition for the community.

Pastor Hicks has been with the church for three years and is honored to continue the tradition.

"This is something that I would never want to see our church get rid of," Utica Baptist Church Pastor Shea Hicks said. "This is something that is special to our church and as I said a few minutes ago it's also special for our community."

This year, the event brought in cyclists from around the world.

Norman Weinberg and his fellow bikers on the Trans America bike trail are staying the night at the Utica fire house. A local resident told Weinberg about the memorial service.

"This was really a surprise, and I am really glad I did it," Weinberg said. "I am blogging a little bit about my trip and I am capturing experiences and opportunity like this."

Weinberg himself spent 26 years in the Air Force.

"In this little town of Utica KY, the people remember ya know, and that's a beautiful thing," Weinberg said.

