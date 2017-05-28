Lamar Jackson Goes to Camp

SAN DIEGO, CA (WAVE) Life since winning the Heisman Trophy has been very different for U of L quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Lamar is in California for the prestigious Quarterback Retreat Camp. While at the retreat, Jackson talked about how much life has changed for him since receiving the most prestigious award in college football. "Off the field, there were things I couldn't do. A lot more fans came along the way on the journey. I just had fun with it. Stayed away from trouble and stuff like that. You know, trouble will come find you. But you know, I just enjoyed it and had a fun ride," said Jackson.

