Bath County teacher charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bath County teacher charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old

Andrew Couch (Source: Clark County Detention Center) Andrew Couch (Source: Clark County Detention Center)

BATH COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A middle school social studies teacher in Bath County was arrested this weekend, and accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Darvin Andrew Crouch, 38, was arrested Saturday after a woman called police saying her granddaughter was possibly having a sexual relationship with a teacher.

Police say that in the video given to them, they saw Crouch rub the juvenile's arm and hold her hand.

Police say both the juvenile and Crouch admitted to being in a relationship.

Crouch has been charged with four counts of first degree sexual abuse.

