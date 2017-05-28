Chipotle reports findings of hacking investigation

Chipotle's investigation into hacking that affected customer payments revealed malware that reads the magnetic stripe of the card at the point of sale. (Source: Chipotle)

(RNN) - More than a month after announcing unauthorized activity on a network that supports its payment system, Chipotle Mexican Grill reports that malware designed to access payment card data was used in a hack that affected the company’s credit card system from March 24 through April 18.

An investigation found that malware read information from the magnetic stripes of payment cards as they were routed through the point-of-sale device.

The company reports that not all locations were affected and that specific time frames vary according to location. The locations affected by the hacking incident can be found here.

The investigation was a group effort among leading cyber security firms, law enforcement and payment card networks, the company reports.

