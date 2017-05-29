Mother of slain child wants to help prevent violence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.

“I watched him take his last breath,” Norment said. “It's the hardest thing I could ever do.”

One week from the day her son was shot and killed by a stray bullet, Norment still hasn't been able to eat, sleep, or begin to heal.

“Losing a seven-year-old child, nothing helps with grieving over your child,” Norment said.

"This has got to end and it's going to take a community solution,” Governor Matt Bevin said.

Governor Bevin is fed up with the violence. He went to Hobbs' visitation last Friday to talk to Norment.

“When I talk to him I feel like he understands, but I feel like he doesn’t understand,” Norment said. “Can't nobody feel my pain. I'm his mother.”

Governor Bevin is coming to Louisville Thursday to meet with religious leaders about the violence. The meeting will be held at Western Middle School at 10:30 a.m.

Bevin said he wants help making changes. Norment hopes she can be a part of that meeting.

Community activist Christopher 2X agrees believes she should be involved. He said there's nothing more powerful than the story of a survivor.

“They really need to get a good grasp of what it's like to live in a neighborhood where you're constantly bombarded by gunfire,” Christopher 2X said.

Anyone with information that could assist police in Hobbs’ investigation should call 574-LMPD.

