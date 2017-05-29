JFK's life, legacy to be celebrated on his centennial

BOSTON (AP) - The life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy, who died at 46, will be celebrated on the day he would have turned 100.
The United States Postal Service plans to commemorate Kennedy's centennial Monday with a dedication of a new JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb where the late president was born on May 29, 1917. USPS Boston Postmaster Nick Francescucci and representatives from the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site- JFK's birthplace and childhood home -are expected to attend.
Joe Kennedy III, a great-nephew of JFK, is expected to deliver the keynote at a ceremony held at the U.S. National Park on Monday afternoon. The Democratic U.S. representative told The Associated Press this month that many of his colleagues in Washington tell him they were inspired into public service because of JFK.
The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston will hold a birthday celebration that includes a flyover from the U.S. Navy and a cake that was made by the family of the baker who made the engagement cake for then-Sen. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier, according to executive director Steven Rothstein.
The museum unveiled a new exhibit Friday featuring 100 original artifacts, documents, and photographs from Kennedy's life and political career. It's held several events this weekend to honor Kennedy's legacy.
"There's no one issue or one event that we could do to highlight the different facets of (Kennedy)," Rothstein said. "Many of his key ideas are timeless. We fundamentally believe that JFK is a visionary who never goes out of style."
A wreath-laying ceremony is planned to honor the 35th U.S. president at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Kennedy served as president from January 1961 until he was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majorsMore >>
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majorsMore >>
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priorityMore >>
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priorityMore >>
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative processMore >>
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative processMore >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>