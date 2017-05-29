Latest Indiana sports

INDY 500-CLOSE CASTRONEVES

Castroneves runs near-perfect race, ends 2nd again at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Helio Castroneves knew he needed a perfect race to win the Indianapolis 500 from the Number 19 starting spot.

He almost did it - again.

After barely avoiding two crashes, he failed to make the go-ahead pass on the second-to-last lap of Sunday's race and the three-time Indianapolis 500 champion wound up settling for his third runner-up finish. The Brazilian also finished second in 2003 and 2014.

Castroneves was 0.2011 seconds behind Japan's Takuma Sato, and it came on his eighth attempt to get a record-tying fourth 500 win.

Still, it was the brightest moment on the 500 schedule for the usually strong Team Penske. The five-driver pack struggled over the previous two weeks in practice and qualifying.

B10-BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Iowa routs Wildcats 13-4 for first Big 10 Tournament title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Drake Robison held Northwestern to one run in seven innings, Jake Adams homered twice, and Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament for the first time with a 13-4 victory over Northwestern Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (38-20) earned the Big Ten's automatic NCAA bid and will make their second appearance in the national tournament in three years.

Robison (4-2), a senior used mostly as a reliever, limited seventh-seeded Northwestern to four hits and struck out six in the longest outing of his career.

Adams homered in the seventh and eighth innings to increase his total to 27, tied with Morehead State's Niko Hulsizer for the national lead.

Freshman Matt Gannon (0-4) didn't make it out of the first inning as Iowa took a 5-0 lead. Northwestern (27-30) won eight of its last 10 and finished with 12 more wins than a year ago.

FEVER-STORM

Clark scores 22, Storm shoots 61.4 percent in win over Fever

SEATTLE (AP) - Alysha Clark set a Storm record by making her first nine field-goal attempts and finished with a season-high 22 points to help Seattle rout the Indiana Fever 94-70 Sunday.

Jewell Loyd scored 13 points while Breanna Stewart added 12 points, nine rebounds, five assist and three steals for the Storm (4-1).

Five different Seattle players scored in a 13-3 run that put the Storm up 39-25 with 4:43 left in the second quarter and they took a 13-point lead into halftime. Loyd converted a three-point play and hit a 3-pointer while Clark scored two baskets during a 10-4 run to open the second half and the Fever never again threatened.

Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana (2-3) with 13 points, Candice Dupree scored 11 and Natalie Achonwa added 11 points.

Seattle made 35 of 57 from the field, tying the franchise's single-game field-goal percentage record (61.4). The Storm also shot that percentage against Connecticut last season.

SUN-SKY

Jones, Thomas help Sun beat Sky for first win of season

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - Jonquel Jones scored 19 of her career-high 23 points in the second half and finished with 21 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 97-79 Sunday night.

Jones, who set her previous career best of 20 rebounds on May 13, became the 12th player in WNBA history with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game. Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals and Lynetta Kizer scored 16 with seven rebounds for Connecticut (1-4), which won its first game of the season.

Kizer's jumper midway through the first quarter made it 14-13 and the Sun led the rest of the way. Jessica Breland hit two free throws to pull Chicago (1-5) within four with 4:37 left in the third, but Jones scored seven points during a 10-3 run over the next three-plus minutes and the Sky got no closer.

Tamera Young led Chicago with 17 points. She has at least one made 3-pointer in each of the last five games after going nearly five calendar years (June 23, 2011) since her last 3.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.