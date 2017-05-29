The Latest: Mladenovic through to 2nd round at French Open

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Defending champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic watches Andre Agassi, left, of the U.S, during a training session for the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, May 26, 2017 in Paris. Agassi is Djokovi...

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

6:56 p.m.

Kristina Mladenovic held off a valiant fight from Jennifer Brady of the United States to reach the second round of her home French Open.

It took Mladenovic nearly three hours to win 3-6, 6-3, 9-7. The No. 13 seed struggled to hold back the tears after clinching the victory on the second of her three match points.

Brady, who was making her main draw debut, won the opening set and went 3-0 up in the third before Mladenovic rallied, with the crowd on Court Phillippe Chatrier loudly cheering every point.

___

5:45 p.m.

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova is safely through to the second round of the French Open after a straight sets victory over Zheng Saisai of China.

Pliskova, who is the highest-ranked player at Roland Garros after world No. 1 Angelique Kerber lost on Sunday, triumphed 7-5, 6-2.

The Czech player will face 86th-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the next round.

___

5:20 p.m.

Rafael Nadal says it doesn't get any easier dealing with nerves at the French Open.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who is seeking an unprecedented 10th title at Roland Garros, beat Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round.

Nadal, who is seeded fourth, says: "I won here nine times, and every year that I won I was unbelievably happy, but every year that I come back, I was unbelievably nervous."

___

4:00 p.m.

Rafael Nadal's search for an unprecedented 10th title at the French Open got off to a winning start as he beat Benoit Paire of France in straight sets.

The fourth-seeded Nadal played some brilliant shots but had to survive a minor scare in the second set on his way to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Paire, who is ranked 45th, dropped his serve at the beginning of the second but broke twice in quick succession to take a 3-1 lead.

But Nadal, who saved three more break points on his next service game, broke back twice and went on to take the set.

The Spaniard took the final set in 31 minutes.

___

3:45 p.m.

David Goffin of Belgium has beaten French qualifier Paul Henri-Mathieu in straight sets to reach the second round of the French Open.

The 10th-seeded Goffin won 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, sealing the match with an ace to complete a service game to love.

___

3:35 p.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased through to the second round of the French Open after beating Marcel Granollers of Spain in straight sets.

The second-seeded Djokovic, who is being coached by Andre Agassi at the tournament, won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic is bidding to become the first man in the Open era - and only the third in history - to win each of the Grand Slams twice.

Granollers, who is ranked 33rd in the world, put up a valiant fight and one delightful shot around the net post in the third set saw Djokovic clap and walk to the net to high-five his opponent.

He had three break points when Djokovic was serving for the match, but the Serbian recovered to win the game and the match when Granollers returned long.

___

2:40 p.m.

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands recovered from a set down to beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and reach the second round of the French Open.

The 18th-seeded Bertens hit 11 aces as she won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, with the last two sets taking just 50 minutes in total.

Tomljanovic saved two match points on her serve to take the game to deuce but Bertens sealed the match when her opponent hit a forehand long.

___

2:15 p.m.

Jack Sock has fallen at the first hurdle at the French Open against a player he beat two weeks ago in Rome.

The 14th-seeded American recorded his worse result ever at the clay-court Grand Slam, losing 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

Sock, who made it to the fourth round in Paris two years ago and had always advanced at least to the second round in four previous appearances, hit 39 unforced errors and dropped serve six times.

___

1:55 p.m.

Steve Johnson of the United States held off a valiant comeback from Yuichi Sugita to reach the second round of the French Open when their match resumed at Roland Garros.

The 25th-seeded Johnson won 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Sugita had rallied from two sets down when play was suspended on Monday because of darkness, with the Japanese player leading 4-2 in the fourth set.

___

1:35 p.m.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark survived a second-set scare to beat Australian wild card Jaimee Fourlis and reach the second round of the French Open.

The 17-year-old Fourlis, who is ranked 337th in the world and was appearing in only her second ever Grand Slam, lost the first set but raced into a 4-1 lead in the second against the 11th-seeded Wozniacki.

Fourlis managed to save two of three match points on her serve before Wozniacki triumphed 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Despite the defeat, Fourlis walked off to a standing ovation.

___

12:50 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Milos Raonic is safely through to the second round of the French Open after sweeping past Steve Darcis of Belgium in straight sets.

Raonic took just 92 minutes to beat the 38th-ranked Darcis 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 - taking the final game to love.

The Canadian will next play either Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil or Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

___

12:45 p.m.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain is through to the second round at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Italian Francesca Schiavone.

Schiavone, the 2010 champion, showed her usual fighting spirit and saved three match points before going down when she sent a forehand volley wide.

The fourth-seeded Muguruza won 15 points in a row from being up 3-2 in the first set and broke her Italian opponent five times.

___

11:50 a.m.

The first-round match between defending champion Garbine Muguruza and 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone has been interrupted for about 10 minutes after a spectator was attended by first aiders in the stands.

The match on the Philippe Chatrier court has started at a high pace, with both players trading some superb shots. Muguruza was up a break and led 3-2 when the match was stopped.

___

11:00 a.m.

Garbine Muguruza and Novak Djokovic will start the defense of their titles at the French Open on Monday.

Muguruza, who claimed the women's title last year by upsetting Serena Williams in the final, plays first on Court Philippe Chatrier. The fourth-seeded Spanish player takes on 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone in an intriguing matchup.

Djokovic, who completed a career Grand Slam in Paris last year but has been struggling with form and confidence since, is also set to play on the showcase court. The former world No. 1 is up against Marcel Granollers of Spain.

Hot temperatures are expected throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorm in the afternoon.

___

