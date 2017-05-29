Man wanted for stealing vehicles in Hardin Co.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of stealing two vehicles in Hardin County Saturday is wanted by law enforcement.

The Hardin County Sheriff'ss Office identified the suspect as Elijah Cothern and released two surveillance photos of him on Facebook. The agency did not say where in Hardin County the crimes took place.

The public is urged to keep vehicles locked with the keys removed.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Hardin County Sheriff' Office. Call 911 if you see Cothern.

