Black bear surprises shoppers at Somerset Walmart

Police and FIsh and Wildlife officials responded to the scene. (Source: Malcolm Stephens and WLEX-TV)

The bear was spotted about 1:30 a.m. Monday. (Source: Travis Smith and WLEX-TV)

SOMERSET, KY (WAVE) - Late-night shoppers at the Somerset Walmart got quite a surprise when a black bear showed up in the parking lot.

According to Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX-TV, the bear was spotted about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Police and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials responded to try to lure the bear into the woods. One man told WLEX that until they arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.

"We seen it running down the sidewalk in front of the Outdoor Living Center outside of Walmart," Malcolm Stephens said, "and me and six other cars tried to block ... keep the bear from going towards the customer entrance."

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Bear saved after having bucket stuck on head for weeks

+ Police: Mom locked kids in trunk, shopped at Walmart

+ Man wanted for stealing vehicles in Hardin Co.

+ Mother of murdered boy wants to help prevent violence

Several people told WLEX that officials were able to chase the bear behind the store. They believe he eventually returned to the woods.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights Reserved.