Louisville women found safe after extended search in IN forest

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Two Louisville women and their dog were found safe early Sunday morning about four hours after getting lost in Harrison-Crawford State Forest in Indiana.

The women called for help about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after becoming disoriented while hiking the trail system. Indiana Conservation Officers (ICOs) were dispatched when the pair's nearest cell phone tower location "pinged." ICOs and O'Bannon Woods State Park personnel initiated a search operation with ATVs.

Search efforts were hampered when, despite officers' requests that the women remain stationary, they continued walking to different locations, using only a dim Fitbit light to see.

After riding near 25 miles on ATVs, officers and park personnel located the exhausted, but otherwise injured women.

Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage all hikers to be prepared when heading into the woods. Notify someone of your plans, and take a cell phone, current trail map, compass or GPS, first aid kit flashlight and extra food and water.

