Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges

(RNN) – Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Monday morning in Jupiter, FL.

The 41-year-old professional golfer, who lives in Jupiter Island, was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. and released at 10:50 a.m. on his own recognizance, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Jupiter is located north of Palm Beach Florida on the Atlantic Coast of the state.

Woods' last win at a major was in June 2008 at the U.S. Open, his 14th of his career. Injuring his knee and leg during the tournament, he has dealt with long stretches of no competitive golf, due to various ailments and personal issues.

He's only won one PGA event since then, in 2013, and there is speculation he may never play on the tour again. He recently reported he was feeling much better and recovering from back fusion surgery.

On Thanksgiving in 2009, an apparent car crash outside his Windermere, FL, home marked the beginning of the end for Woods carefully built public persona. Revelations of multiple marital infidelities caused his wife, Elin Nordegren, to file for divorce in 2010.

