Missing Allen County girls found safe

Two Allen County, Ky., girls have been found safe after going missing on May 18, but police still have a warrant out for their mother.

The Department of Protection and Permanency took emergency custody of the girls on May 18. That day, the girls could not be located.

They were believed to have been with their mother, Melissa Scott.

The two girls were found safe by Warren County Sheriff's Deputies early Monday morning. They were returned to Allen County, where Social Services took custody of them.

There is still an active arrest warrant for Melissa Scott.

Contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210 if you have any information.

