Thousands get fit as Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle kicks off 13th year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An iconic Louisville event took place for the 25th time Monday and for the 13th Memorial Day.



The twice yearly Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle unofficially marks the beginning of summer each May with outdoor festivities at Waterfront Park.

Thousands chose to spend their holiday soaking in the sun and getting healthy.

“Being healthy is always going to be in style,” Mayor Greg Fischer said as he participated in early morning yoga.



Adam Tuttle came to Louisville from Madison, Indiana, passing on whitewater rafting this year to participate in the paddle portion of Monday’s event.



“I kind of bailed out this year because of the weather," Tuttle said. "Who likes camping in the rain? So I decided to come here and do the roll competition. I only got second place, though.”



While it was Tuttle’s first time attending, it was Rod Martin’s fifth. Martin sported an elliptical bike that let him stride around at a leisurely pace. He said last year, he clocked 20 miles on the machine and ended up having a heart attack.



“If I hadn’t been doing any type of exercise, I’d be dead,” Martin said, patting the handlebars of his elliptical bike. “This has kept me alive.”

It's safe to say Martin is a big fan of the event, just like Denny and his grandson Sam.



“It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if they had it on Fourth of July and a couple other events that go on down here, if they do the same thing again,” Denny said.



“Everyone knows we need to be healthier, so it’s really about getting up and doing it more and more," Fischer said. "People are coming out every year."



The mayor's second Hike, Bike and Paddle event of the year happens on Labor day.



