Confederate monument moved from UofL campus rededicated in Brandenburg

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - A monument honoring the Confederacy that was moved from the University of Louisville where it stood for more than a century was rededicated Memorial Day at its new home overlooking the Ohio River in Meade County.

The monument called Louisville home for 121 years, but last June, a judge cleared the way for the statue's removal from its perch on Third Street on UofL's Belknap campus. The group Sons of the Confederate Veterans had filed to stop the monument from being moved, but a judge dismissed its complaint.

Several months later, the city of Brandenburg, rich with Civil War history, announced the 70-foot monument would be relocated there.

The statue was gifted to Louisville by the Kentucky Woman's Monument Association in 1895 to commemorate the Kentuckians who fought and died for the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Its new home is the only place Brandenburg Mayor Ronnie Joyner wants to the statue to be.

"The way I look at it, we need to preserve our history," Joyner said. "I want to thank the city of Louisville, I guess, for letting us have this privilege."

Joyner didn't just agree for the statue to stand in his city; he and Judge Executive Gerry Lynn prepared and pitched a presentation to get it there.

The monument now sits across from Mauckport, Indiana, where more than 2,200 Confederate soldiers and their horses ferried across the water more than 16 hours on July 8-9, 1863, all while being fired on by the Indiana Home Guard and Union gunboat Springfield.

During Monday’s ceremony, Stony Point Band paid tribute to the fallen through music, while others brought flowers, signs and flags.

Joyner acknowledged that some would rather see the monument at the bottom of the Ohio River, a thought that Lt. Commander-in-Chief Paul Gramling Jr. would never stand for.

"In essence, it's like a tombstone in a cemetery," Gramling said. "How many people will go in a cemetery and remove a tombstone. This (statue) is what that signifies -- those who sacrificed their lives and never came home."

But, to some, the statue looks different. A couple from Brandenburg protested the monument during Monday's celebration, but chose not to speak on camera.

Others came from counties across WAVE Country to use the ceremony as a history lesson for their kids.

"You had the Union and the Confederacy," Jason Carwile said. " want my kids to know the difference between the two sides and what they stand for. It's going to be represented somewhere, whether people like it or not."

"The monument will be an interesting addition to the biennial reenactment and other attractions," Director of Meade County Tourism Carole Logsdon said. "Hopefully, conversations about the monument will lead to people delving into our local history of the Underground Railroad, feuds, war heroes, infamous guerillas and outlaws."

Joyner hopes to see students visiting River Front Park for field trips.

The space where the monument stood on Third Street in Louisville was transformed into a new median at the Speed Art Museum.

