Confederate monument moved from UofL campus to be rededicated in Brandenburg

Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.More >>
Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.More >>
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.More >>
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.More >>
Last June, a judge cleared the way for the statue's removal from its perch on Third Street on UofL's Belknap campus. The group Sons of the Confederate Veterans had filed to stop the monument from being moved, but a judge dismissed its complaint.More >>
Last June, a judge cleared the way for the statue's removal from its perch on Third Street on UofL's Belknap campus. The group Sons of the Confederate Veterans had filed to stop the monument from being moved, but a judge dismissed its complaint.More >>
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.More >>
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.More >>
The women called for help about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after becoming disoriented while hiking the trail system.More >>
The women called for help about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after becoming disoriented while hiking the trail system.More >>