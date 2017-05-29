Confederate monument moved from UofL campus to be rededicated in Brandenburg

The monument shortly before it was moved from Third Street at UofL (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The monument as it was being moved to its current home in Brandenburg last December (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - A monument honoring the Confederacy that was moved from the University of Louisville where it stood for 121 years will be rededicated Memorial Day at its new home overlooking the Ohio River in Meade County.

Last June, a judge cleared the way for the statue's removal from its perch on Third Street on UofL's Belknap campus. The group Sons of the Confederate Veterans had filed to stop the monument from being moved, but a judge dismissed its complaint.

Several months later, the city of Brandenburg, rich with Civil War history, announced the 70-foot monument would be relocated there.

The statue was gifted to Louisville by the Kentucky Woman's Monument Association in 1895 to commemorate the Kentuckians who fought and died for the Confederacy during the Civil War.

The space where it stood on Third Street in Louisville was transformed into a new median for the Speed Art Museum.

The Brandenburg rededication ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. Monday. It comes as other cities such as New Orleans are moving their Confederate monuments amid controversy and other cities such as St. Louis consider doing the same.

