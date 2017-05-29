UofL and UK could meet in NCAA Super Regional

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - The Cards and Cats could face off for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha. The NCAA baseball brackets were released on Monday afternoon.
UofL (47-10) is the #7 overall seed, and will host a four team regional this weekend.
The Cards first game in the double elimination regional is against Radford (27-30) at 6 p.m. on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium. Xavier (32-25) faces Oklahoma (34-22) in the opener at 2 p.m.
UK (39-20) is also hosting a regional. The Cats open with Ohio (31-26) at 12 p.m. on Friday on ESPNU. Indiana (33-22-2) faces NC State (34-23) at 7 p.m.
The winners of the two regionals will meet in a best of three Super Regional that will take place from June 9-12.
Since UofL is a national seed, if the Cards win the regional, they would host the Super Regional.
