2 arrested in Frankfort gas station killing

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning for the shooting death of a Marathon station handyman in Frankfort.

Police said Frankfort residents James Andrew Johnson Jr., 22, and Emmanuel Gunpay Bush, 24, were charged with murder in the killing of Adan Juarez Vicente, 54, Friday night.

Investigators said Johnson and Bush tried to rob a clerk and part-time handyman Vicente at gunpoint outside the Marathon on Holmes Street in Frankfort about 10:15 p.m. Friday. The clerk had just locked up the store, and he and Vicente were walking across the parking lot when the attempted robbery happened. Police said one of the suspects shot Vicente and he died at the scene. Witnesses said the suspects fled on foot toward Grand Avenue where they got into a dark-colored vehicle.

Johnson and Bush were taken into custody without incident about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a Frankfort home. They also were charged with robbing a Mexican restaurant and a Circle K gas station in Frankfort earlier this month. A third man, Jarqueze Omar-Lumot Bunton, 21, was also charged in those two crimes. Bunton already was being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail on unrelated charges of domestic violence and violating his parole, according to the jail's website.

