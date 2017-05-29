2 arrested in Frankfort gas station killing

Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.More >>
Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.More >>
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.More >>
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.More >>
Police said the shooting happened during the attempted robbery of a gas station clerk and a part-time handyman. The handyman was killed.More >>
Police said the shooting happened during the attempted robbery of a gas station clerk and a part-time handyman. The handyman was killed.More >>
The twice yearly Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle unofficially marks the beginning of summer each May with outdoor festivities at Waterfront Park.More >>
The twice yearly Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle unofficially marks the beginning of summer each May with outdoor festivities at Waterfront Park.More >>
Last June, a judge cleared the way for the statue's removal from its perch on Third Street on UofL's Belknap campus. The group Sons of the Confederate Veterans had filed to stop the monument from being moved, but a judge dismissed its complaint.More >>
Last June, a judge cleared the way for the statue's removal from its perch on Third Street on UofL's Belknap campus. The group Sons of the Confederate Veterans had filed to stop the monument from being moved, but a judge dismissed its complaint.More >>