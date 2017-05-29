Man shot dead in Parkland neighborhood

The victim was found in the 1300 block of Isaac Alley. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was killed by gunfire in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday.

The man was rushed to UofL Hospital after the shooting around 2:30 pm. but died there, WAVE 3 News' William Joy reported.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Isaac Alley, near the intersection of Dumesnil and 28th streets.

Witnesses told Joy they heard around four shots. Information about motives or suspects was not immediately available. The victim has not been identified.

There are two daycare facilities right near the shooting scene, but both were closed for the holiday. Still, those who live in the area said the thought of kids being near gunfire is a scary one.

"It's sad," neighbor Tiohnra Robinson said. "We've got our kids (sitting) around here and they've got to wake up to this. It's horrible. It needs to stop. It's really bad for these kids to wake up and see."

