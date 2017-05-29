Memorial service planned for 1-year anniversary of Ali's death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Mayor Greg Fischer will outline plans Tuesday for an ecumenical memorial service to be held on the one-year anniversary of boxing titan Muhammad Ali's death.

The Louisville native died June 3, 2016 in Phoenix from septic shock. He was laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery after an emotional service at KFC Yum! Center and a final trip through the streets of his hometown in a hearse.

Also Tuesday, information will be released about a six-week I Am Ali Festival that will begin June 3.

The mayor's news conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday the Muhammad Ali Center. WAVE 3 News plans to stream it live on wave3.com, the WAVE 3 News Facebook page and the WAVE 3 News mobile app. Click here to download the WAVE 3 News and WAVE 3 Weather apps.

