Kiwis win thriller on Swede penalty in America's Cup trials

Emirates Team New Zealand has won a showdown with Artemis Racing after the Swedish team was penalized turning onto the last leg in the America's Cup qualifiers on Bermuda's Great Sound.
Artemis was penalized Monday for a port-starboard violation and had to slow just as it approached the finish line, allowing the Kiwis to win. Team New Zealand had to slow at the mark and nearly tipped over.
There were protestations of "no way" and "completely rubbish" on the Swedish catamaran. There is no appeal of on-the-water umpires' calls.
Artemis also was penalized for being over the start line early. Still, there were nine lead changes between the teams considered the two strongest challengers.
New Zealand finished the first round robin with four points, one behind two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA.
