Local couple plans benefit dinner to help grieving family of boy killed by stray bullet

A stray bullet killed Dequante Hobbs and left his mother grieving in a much quieter house. (Source: Micheshia Norment)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville couple said they had to do something to help a family grieving eight days after a 7-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet.

For the past few days, Lasonya and Donald Rucker have been working on an event to help the family of Dequante Hobbs Jr.

Hobbs was killed May 21 when someone opened fire during a dice game next door on West Madison Street. A stray bullet went through the boy's kitchen window and struck him while he was eating a piece of cake.

"I couldn't imagine if that had been one of our children," Lasonya Rucker said.

"I can't even imagine what this mother is going through," Donald Rucker said.

But the boy's mother, Micheshia Norment, isn't imagining. The pain is real for her, and she wants the person who killed her son to see it.

"I tried to save my son and I couldn't," Norment said. "I watched him take his last breath. I have not slept, I have not ate. I haven't done nothing."

It's that grief that the Ruckers want to help heal. They've planned a benefit dinner called "At The Table For Family" for Wednesday evening.

"We wanted to do something on a larger scale because I'm sure with her not being able to go back to work, there is going to be finances ... she's going to need assistance with some things," Lasonya Rucker said.

The Ruckers are going to be preparing food for 1,000 people, with all expenses coming from their own pockets.

"Everything that is raised -- 100 percent of the proceeds -- goes to the family," Donald Rucker said.

WAVE 3 News is proud to partner with the Rucker family and with members of the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage who are providing a venue for the event.

Entertainment, decorations, coordinators, even a team of youth baseball players also are donating their services.

The benefit will take place Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

The event will be dine-in or carryout with a $10 donation. The meal will include baked spaghetti, roast beef, vegetables, salad, bread and drinks. Desserts will be sold separately.

The Ruckers still need volunteers and items like carry-out containers, paper products, and utensils.

Anyone interested in helping can call Lasonya Rucker at 502-650-2863.

