Vending machine for meat boosts butcher's business

Butcher Rick Reams admires his new vending machines just outside the door to his butcher shop. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

(WCCO/CNN) - A Wisconsin butcher is taking customer service to another level.

He’s now selling bacon, brats and other cuts even when the store is not open.

Vending machines for meat are popular in Europe, but the one in Hudson, WI, is the first in the United States. They operate the same way vending machines that dispense snacks and sodas, only these allow a busy butcher with a popular product the ability to sell round the clock.

“It’s another way for me to serve the customers when I can’t be here for them,” said

The price for the vending machine products are the same as inside the store. There’s a heater inside the machine for sub-zero days.

