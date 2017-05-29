Crews put out vehicle fire on Kentucky highway

Several vehicles collided and caught fire on Interstate 75 near Mount Vernon, Ky., on Monday afternoon. (Source: Mount Vernon Fire Department)

MOUNT VERNON, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews spent their Memorial Day knocking down a blaze that followed an afternoon accident on Interstate 75.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash that took place near Mount Vernon, about 50 miles south of Lexington. Three of those vehicles caught fire.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported from either the accident or the fire.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department was one of several agencies helping put out the blaze on a stretch of highway where construction is currently taking place. It's not clear if that had anything to do with the cause of the crash.

